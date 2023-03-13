56°
Teenager killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Ascension Parish, deputies say

By: Emily Davison

DARROW - A teenage boy was killed and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Ascension Parish on Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on LA 22 in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a teenage boy dead at the scene. The other teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition and as of 9 p.m. Sunday was still suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

