Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self
BATON ROUGE - Police said a teenager was accidentally injured when he shot himself Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Thomas Road Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 14-year-old was playing with a handgun when it went off and injured the teen.
His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
It was not clear whether officers would be pursuing charges for the gun not being properly secured.
