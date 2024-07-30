Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self

BATON ROUGE - Police said a teenager was accidentally injured when he shot himself Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Thomas Road Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 14-year-old was playing with a handgun when it went off and injured the teen.

His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

It was not clear whether officers would be pursuing charges for the gun not being properly secured.