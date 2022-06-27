74°
Teenager hurt in shooting on North Sherwood Forest Drive

Monday, June 27 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Monday near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting, but have not released the teenager's condition. 

No more information about what led to the shooting has been released. 

