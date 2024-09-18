Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot at the Fairwood Apartments around 5:45 p.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No more information about the shooting was immediately available.