81°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot at the Fairwood Apartments around 5:45 p.m.
The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Trending News
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Raising Cane's holding fundraiser Wednesday to support Make-a-Wish
-
State Attorney General rappels down Baton Rouge high rise in Boy Scouts...
-
Two men, woman arrested in drug raid yielding nearly three pounds of...
-
Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to...
-
The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative in Baton Rouge for 13th...
Sports Video
-
Zheng to play in Champions Tour event
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 2
-
Southern's defense looking to improve after being exposed by Jackson State
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...