Teenager hurt in shooting at Eaton Street apartment complex

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting at an Eaton Street apartment complex Wednesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot at the Fairwood Apartments around 5:45 p.m. 

The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

