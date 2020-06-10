86°
Teenager hurt after shooting near N Sherwood Forest Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Richcroft Avenue, off N Sherwood Forest Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available.
