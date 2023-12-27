Teenager dies when car crashes into tree near Maringouin following multi-parish chase

MARINGOUIN — A teenager is dead and another is injured after the two crashed at the end of a police pursuit early Wednesday in southern Pointe Coupee Parish.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the pursuit started on I-10 around 2:30 a.m. The two left the interstate and were traveling north on La. 411 when deputies placed spike strips on the twisting two-lane road.

The vehicle ran over the strips and drove for approximately two miles before crashing into a tree north of Maringuoin and catching fire.

Deputies were able to pull a 13-year-old from the car and take her to the hospital, but her boyfriend, the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle, died on the scene.

The two are believed to be from the New Orleans area. The vehicle was believed to have been stolen in Jefferson Parish and was later involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes.