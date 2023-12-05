61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenager dead after crash on North 22nd Street; two people drove away before police arrived

Tuesday, December 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a crash on North 23rd Street that killed a teenager. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a teenager died in the crash, which happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on North 22nd Street. Two others were taken to a hospital. 

Officers said two more people drove away in a separate vehicle prior to law enforcement's arrival. 

This is a developing story. 

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported two people had died in the crash. Police later said the teenager was the only known fatality as of 11:30 a.m..

