Teenager dead after crash on North 22nd Street; two people drove away before police arrived
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a crash on North 23rd Street that killed a teenager.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a teenager died in the crash, which happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on North 22nd Street. Two others were taken to a hospital.
Officers said two more people drove away in a separate vehicle prior to law enforcement's arrival.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported two people had died in the crash. Police later said the teenager was the only known fatality as of 11:30 a.m..
