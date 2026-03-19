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Teenager critically injured after gun goes off in Ozark Street home; man arrested

6 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 9:16 AM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was arrested after a teenager was critically injured along Ozark Street.

Corey Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the Wednesday evening incident. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound along Ozark near Winbourne Avenue. 

The teen boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police said that, during their investigation, they learned that several people were in a bedroom when the firearm was discharged, resulting in the juvenile being struck. 

Officials initially told WBRZ that the wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

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