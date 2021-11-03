Teenager arrested for terrorizing, allegedly making threats to Lake Charles school

LAKE CHARLES - A teenager was arrested after allegedly making threats about a school shooting.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies investigated threats made to Lake Charles College Prep from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Deputies said they interviewed a 14-year-old student who admitted to creating one of the threats. Law enforcement traced her IP address that was obtained during the investigation back to her home address.

The student was booked into a Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.

"We have a zero tolerance when it comes to threatening harm to other students along with the faculty at our schools in Calcasieu Parish. It is not something that is taken lightly,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “I encourage parents to take the time to talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making these threats. Since January of this year we have made 7 arrests for terrorizing; this is not a joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school, staff, or other students. The safety of our children is always our top priority.”