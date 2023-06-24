Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested for allegedly punching, strangling girlfriend
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenager after he allegedly punched and strangled his girlfriend, before attempting to keep her and her mother from leaving their home.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Friday at around 4 p.m.
Arrest records say 18-year-old Tristen Scully allegedly punched his girlfriend when she attempted to get him to leave her home. After the victim ran to a closet, Scully found her before attempting to strangle her. However, he stopped when the victim's mother entered the bedroom.
Upon seeing the mother, Scully allegedly threatened to hit her as well before trying to keep them from leaving. The victim was able to exit the bedroom and escape the residence.
Records say deputies observed bruising around the victim's neck.
Trending News
Scully was charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso