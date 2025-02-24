Teenager arrested for alleged possession of child, animal pornography

PONCHATOULA - A teenager was arrested for sexual abuse of animals and possessing pornography involving juveniles.

In early February, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about content uploaded online. The content included pornographic images of children under 13 and the sexual abuse of animals.

Investigators traced the images back to Carter Owens, 18, of Ponchatoula.

Owens was taken into custody Feb. 14 and booked for two counts each of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.