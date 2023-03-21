Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in custody for now

BATON ROUGE - The 17-year-old accused of killing 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry after holding him and his family hostage in a car will stay in the juvenile detention center until his next court hearing.

Kelton Maloid, the teenager who allegedly held the family hostage and killed Fortenberry, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Bond was not set, and Maloid will stay in custody until his next hearing on April 17.

Matthew's death was surprising to metro councilman Darryl Hurst. He was getting ready to honor Matthew and his teammates from the Glen Oaks Park Elementary basketball team at this weeks metro council meeting.

"Because Glen Oaks Park Elementary had just won a championship, the team was excited, the principal was excited," says Hurst.

Now that ceremony has been put on hold because one of the champions lost his life way too soon. Hurst says at first, he did not know why the ceremony was delayed.

"We were canceling the event. I didn't understand why at that point, I didn't understand that Matthew Fortenbury was apart of the team that was coming," says Hurst.

Hurst says he spoke to Matthew's parents and their pain is unimaginable.

"I went to the home and I met with the father and I watched him sit in his driveway and just cry and I prayed with him," says Hurst.

Now, the councilman is working hard to make sure Matthews death is not in vain, asking for an end to violence that has plagued the city's streets.

"We have some activities planned to celebrate Matthew. One of them will be a parade in the community. That will be for the championship teams. And we'll make that apart of a peace walk that we'll do to celebrate the life of Matthew Fortenberry."

District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ he hopes to try the teenager as an adult.