Latest Weather Blog
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in custody for now
BATON ROUGE - The 17-year-old accused of killing 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry after holding him and his family hostage in a car will stay in the juvenile detention center until his next court hearing.
Kelton Maloid, the teenager who allegedly held the family hostage and killed Fortenberry, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Bond was not set, and Maloid will stay in custody until his next hearing on April 17.
Matthew's death was surprising to metro councilman Darryl Hurst. He was getting ready to honor Matthew and his teammates from the Glen Oaks Park Elementary basketball team at this weeks metro council meeting.
"Because Glen Oaks Park Elementary had just won a championship, the team was excited, the principal was excited," says Hurst.
Now that ceremony has been put on hold because one of the champions lost his life way too soon. Hurst says at first, he did not know why the ceremony was delayed.
"We were canceling the event. I didn't understand why at that point, I didn't understand that Matthew Fortenbury was apart of the team that was coming," says Hurst.
Trending News
Hurst says he spoke to Matthew's parents and their pain is unimaginable.
"I went to the home and I met with the father and I watched him sit in his driveway and just cry and I prayed with him," says Hurst.
Now, the councilman is working hard to make sure Matthews death is not in vain, asking for an end to violence that has plagued the city's streets.
"We have some activities planned to celebrate Matthew. One of them will be a parade in the community. That will be for the championship teams. And we'll make that apart of a peace walk that we'll do to celebrate the life of Matthew Fortenberry."
District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ he hopes to try the teenager as an adult.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$5M plan to provide affordable rent to people with housing insecurity; awaiting...
-
Sources: State Police blocks ex-leader's son from getting coveted new job following...
-
Police: Drug dealer dumped Nathan Millard's body after he reportedly died from...
-
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in...
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield