Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North, police say
BATON ROUGE - A teenage girl was shot to death on I-110 Saturday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:37 p.m. on I-110 North near the Hollywood Street exit. Nykobia Keller, 17, was shot while driving a vehicle, and she died at the scene.
The motive and suspect are currently unknown, but police believe the shooting was targeted.
"She was a loving and caring young woman and loved being a mom... I want justice for her cause they didn't have to do my baby like that," said Mary Cash Roberson, Keller's aunt.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.
This is a developing story.
