Teenage girl shot dead by police officer in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A teenage girl was shot dead by an officer Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call about an attempted stabbing.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the shooting victim, identified as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.
According to a family member, Bryant got into an altercation at the foster home she lived at and brandished a knife to defend herself. When police arrived, a witness says she dropped it before being shot four times by an officer.
Protesters with Black Lives Matter signs shortly arrived at the crime scene. Almost 50 people had gathered by 8:30 p.m. EST.
"We're not going to sit here and just sit around while you kill us, then go back in the suburbs," one protester said.
This is a developing story.
