Teenage girl killed in Lafayette shooting

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A teenage girl was shot to death Sunday in Lafayette, KATC reports.

The news outlet says Lafayette police were called to the 200 block of Harrington Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday in response to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 16-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders began administering lifesaving measures until the girl was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance where she later died.

According to Lafayette Police, the girl had been sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on the vehicle.

After the teen was shot, the suspects reportedly fled the scene.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.