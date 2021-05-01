Teenage girl found shot, killed inside Port Allen apartment Saturday morning

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl, identified as Jazzimane Woods, was found inside an apartment just before 1 a.m on N. 14th Street. According to a family member, the apartment was owned by her aunt.

Officers found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the Baton Rouge General hospital where she later died of shooting-related injuries.

It was not immediately known if there were suspects or arrests in the case. This is a developing story.