Teenage bystander shot after fight broke out on N. Ardenwood Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investing a reported shooting that stemmed from an argument and left a teenage bystander injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight that broke out and someone started shooting.

Officers said the teen that was shot was not involved in the fight.

The 16-year-old was brought to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not clear.

