Teenage brothers arrested in deadly break-in could be tried as adults

BATON ROUGE - Two brothers implicated in a burglary and murder last month will remain in jail until their next court date.

Xavier and Jerome Cade were both in juvenile court together for the first time this afternoon. The brothers' defense team was granted a continuance by the judge to gather more information.

Xavier has been in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. He was shot by the husband of 74-year-old Angela Haymon, who was killed in the encounter.

The judge reminded the brothers that if the prosecution finds probable cause that either brother pulled the trigger, they will be tried as adults.

"If its first-degree murder, that's going to be an automatic transfer. If it's something less, then the DA would have a decision to make on whether he wants to transfer the case to district court or allow the boys to remain here in juvenile court," explained Peter Dudley, Jermone's defense attorney.

The new hearing date is set for Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.