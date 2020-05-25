80°
Teen worker at Little Caesar's in Harvey severely wounded during knife attack
HARVEY, La. — Police in a New Orleans suburb were on the lookout Sunday for a man suspected of attacking and severely wounding a 19-year-old who was working at a pizza restaurant.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was believed to be a local homeless man.
Local news outlets reported that a man entered a Little Caesar's pizza restaurant in the city of Harvey on Saturday night. He first inquired about a job. But then he attacked the young woman with a large knife, possibly a machete.
Family members of the victim told the TV station that she suffered severe face, back and shoulder injuries and will need surgery to treat stab wounds.
The victim’s family says the attack was unprovoked and there had been no prior incidents.
