Teen with life-threatening injuring following shooting on Huron Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one person injured. 

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday on Huron Street off Plank Road. Authorities say a 19-year-old woman has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

