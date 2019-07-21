Teen will survive hit-and-run, driver wanted

ALBANY - A 14-year-old boy is expected to survive after a hit-and-run crash Friday night outside of the town of Albany.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 43 near Highway 40. The boy and another person were walking down the highway when a pickup truck struck the boy while passing another vehicle. The dark colored truck then made a U-turn and drove off.

"They didn't know if he was living or dead or what. To just drive off and leave him, I can't believe it. Unreal," said Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 11 Chief Michael Whiddon. "It's unbelievable, unreal that somebody would be that heartless and they would hit a kid or anybody for that matter, but a kid for sure. I can't see it."

First responders rushed to help the boy and get him to a hospital.

"From what I know of and what they told me, the kid was in pretty rough shape," said Whiddon. "On dispatch we were told that he had several broken bones that appeared and was bleeding pretty bad."

While people in the Albany community are upset that the driver left the boy for dead in a ditch, they are thankful that the boy will survive the crash.

"I thank God that he made it you know, and I hope he recovers and does well. You know he's from right here in the community, and I know my kids know him and I think went to school with him. So it hits close to home," said Whiddon.

Witnesses say the vehicle was a dark, newer model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck may have damage on the front end and possibly a broken front left headlight.

State Police asks for anyone with information on the vehicle or driver to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)754-8500.