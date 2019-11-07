78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen who claims God told him to cause deadly crash indicted for murder

8 hours 54 minutes ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 November 07, 2019 6:23 AM November 07, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Jack Jordan Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A person who was behind the wheel of a car in a fatal crash has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder, according to The Advocate. 

Jack Jordan, 18, was formally charged with the murder of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne on Wednesday. The crash that took Payne’s life occurred on July 22 when Jordan, allegedly traveling over 90 mph, plowed into Payne’s stopped car at the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road.

Jordan told authorities he caused the fatal accident on purpose because God told him to kill himself.

In August, a Baton Rouge judge ruled Jordan was not mentally competent to assist his attorneys and the teen was sent to a state mental hospital. For now, this is where Jordan remains.

He's due back in court Nov. 21 for a sanity review and the Advocate says according to Jordan's lawyer, the 18-year-old plans to enter a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity when he is eventually arraigned.     

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days