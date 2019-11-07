Teen who claims God told him to cause deadly crash indicted for murder

Jack Jordan Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A person who was behind the wheel of a car in a fatal crash has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder, according to The Advocate.

Jack Jordan, 18, was formally charged with the murder of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne on Wednesday. The crash that took Payne’s life occurred on July 22 when Jordan, allegedly traveling over 90 mph, plowed into Payne’s stopped car at the intersection of Siegen and Perkins Road.

Jordan told authorities he caused the fatal accident on purpose because God told him to kill himself.

In August, a Baton Rouge judge ruled Jordan was not mentally competent to assist his attorneys and the teen was sent to a state mental hospital. For now, this is where Jordan remains.

He's due back in court Nov. 21 for a sanity review and the Advocate says according to Jordan's lawyer, the 18-year-old plans to enter a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity when he is eventually arraigned.