Latest Weather Blog
Teen to be prosecuted as an adult in 11-year-old boy's killing after EBR grand jury indicts him for murder
BATON ROUGE - A teenager has been formally charged with murder and other offenses months after he allegedly gunned down an 11-year-old boy as he held a family hostage.
The shooting happened in March as the accused shooter, 17-year-old Kelton Maloid, held a family at gunpoint near an apartment complex on Crestway Avenue. Maloid had reportedly been feuding with someone and was holding the victims captive inside a car in an attempt to draw that person out.
At some point, someone shot Maloid, and he ran away, firing at the vehicle as he fled. Matthew Fortenberry, an 11-year-old boy who was sitting in the car, was struck and killed by a bullet.
Maloid, who's from Denham Springs, was indicted by a grand jury in East Baton Rouge on Wednesday. He faces one count of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.
