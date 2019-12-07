61°
Teen taken to hospital after accidental shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Apartments on Bob Pettit Boulevard. Authorities say, a teen accidently shot himself in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
No further details were provided.
