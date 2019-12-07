61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen taken to hospital after accidental shooting

1 year 1 week 5 days ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 November 24, 2018 2:23 PM November 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. 

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Apartments on Bob Pettit Boulevard. Authorities say, a teen accidently shot himself in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No further details were provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days