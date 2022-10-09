Teen facing murder charges after 16-year-old was killed in shootout outside high school house party

Bradney McGary

HAMMOND - A 17-year-old boy is facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight.

Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they were searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary for his involvement in the shooting.

That afternoon, McGary surrendered to detectives and was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting at a home in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, near Morris Road in Hammond, late Friday night. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire. He died at the scene.

Investigators said a physical fight started outside the party. One person reportedly got in a car, drove onto the highway and started shooting a gun toward a group of people in front of the house.

A group of people in a separate vehicle returned gunfire. Deputies later said over 20 shots were fired in the shootout.

Several juvenile suspects were taken into custody that night, and deputies say all but one of the people involved are high school students.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.