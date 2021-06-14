81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen struck by lightning, killed while swimming off Georgia coast

1 hour 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 9:34 AM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia - A teenage girl was killed after being struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Georgia, CNN reports.

The news outlet says the victim was a 15-year-old from Alabama who'd been visiting relatives.

Authorities with the Tybee Island Police Department say 911 was called regarding the incident around 2:37 p.m., Saturday. 

Firefighters and lifeguards performed CPR on the girl, CNN reports, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Tybee Island Police released a statement regarding the incident, stating, "The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends."

Officials also issued warnings related to lightning strikes in the water, saying, "If you're at the beach and hear thunder or see lightning, get out of the water. Get off the beach and take shelter in a building or in your car."

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions released a statement, saying, "Often swimmers and beachgoers are enjoying the moment and when storms appear suddenly, the unthinkable can occur."

Trending News

CNN reports that every year, lightning strikes result in an average of 49 deaths. 

The incidents also leave hundreds of individuals injured annually, according to the National Weather Service.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days