Teen struck by lightning, killed while swimming off Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia - A teenage girl was killed after being struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Georgia, CNN reports.

The news outlet says the victim was a 15-year-old from Alabama who'd been visiting relatives.

Authorities with the Tybee Island Police Department say 911 was called regarding the incident around 2:37 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters and lifeguards performed CPR on the girl, CNN reports, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Tybee Island Police released a statement regarding the incident, stating, "The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends."

Officials also issued warnings related to lightning strikes in the water, saying, "If you're at the beach and hear thunder or see lightning, get out of the water. Get off the beach and take shelter in a building or in your car."

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions released a statement, saying, "Often swimmers and beachgoers are enjoying the moment and when storms appear suddenly, the unthinkable can occur."

CNN reports that every year, lightning strikes result in an average of 49 deaths.

The incidents also leave hundreds of individuals injured annually, according to the National Weather Service.