Teen shot to death Monday, latest in days-long rash of shootings along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road early Monday afternoon, just blocks from the where two separate shootings were reported a day earlier.
The latest shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Terran Fobb was shot multiple times on Oswego Street Monday. Fobb died in the same block of Oswego that he lived on.
Officers said the shooter saw Fobb, jumped out of their car and shot him multiple times.
The shooting was reported just blocks from the scene of another killing that happened Sunday afternoon. Another shooting in that same area left someone hurt Sunday afternoon as well.
No other details on the shooting were immediately available.
Anyone with information should call (225) 389 - 4869.
