Latest Weather Blog
Teen shoots store clerk during violent armed robbery in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting a store clerk during an armed robbery in Denham Springs Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a convenience store on Springfield Road in Denham Springs.
Upon investigating, police learned the clerk sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso during an armed robbery. She was transported to a hospital in critical, yet stable, condition.
Sheriff Jason Ard says the suspect entered the store demanding cash and a struggle ensued. After shooting the clerk, the suspect left the store but was quickly apprehended.
The 17-year-old was processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents react to Prairieville High School construction
-
Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm
-
'In God We Trust' could be displayed in each public school classroom...
-
Dusted crawfish causes Twitter controversy in Louisiana
-
One person killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive