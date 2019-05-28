79°
Teen seriously hurt after crash involving golf cart on Timberside Drive
BATON ROUGE - A teenager sustained serious injuries Tuesday night after a wreck involving a golf cart on Timberside Drive.
The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Timberside Dr. The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the accident involved a vehicle and a golf cart.
Police say a juvenile around the age of 16 was sent to the hospital in serious condition. It's unknown if the teen was in the golf cart or in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
