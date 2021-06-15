90°
Teen's body found near interstate following shooting, crash overnight

Saturday, June 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenage shooting victim believed to have been on his way to the hospital in a car when the vehicle wrecked and his dead body was later found by police.

Baton Rouge Police said Saturday, detectives are investigating the death of Cornell McDuffey, 18, after McDuffey's body was found in a grassy area along I-10 East near Essen Lane overnight.

Information gathered from police indicates McDuffey and three others were in a vehicle driving down the interstate after McDuffey was shot on Balis Drive. As the vehicle approached Essen Lane, the driver lost control of the car resulting in a crash, police said.

Police responding to the wreck found McDuffey's body along the interstate and three people running from the crash scene. Two of the three people were captured and detained but are not being cooperative, police said. They were not identified.

Police responded to the crash scene around 11:30 Friday night.

Police said the entire incident is still under investigation.

