Teen riding his bike hit, killed Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hit and killed by a semi-truck Monday night while riding his bike along Cottondale Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the teen was hit around 8 p.m. and officers are looking for the driver, who left the scene.
The teen's name and exact age has not been released.
