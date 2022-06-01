Teen riding ATV ran over sheriff's deputy while fleeing officers, both seriously hurt

Sheriff Jerry Turlich (photo via WWL-TV)

BELLE CHASSE - A sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after a teenage joyrider rammed him with an ATV while fleeing law enforcement.

Louisiana State Police said the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office was pursuing two ATV riders who were "recklessly and illegally" riding the vehicles on public highways around Belle Chasse.

While deputies gave chase, the two riders split up, one taking LA 406 and the other taking LA 407.

As one of the riders was approaching the Woodland Highway Bridge on LA 407, a sheriff's deputy pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder ahead of the rider and stood in the middle of the roadway, trying to wave the teen down. State Police said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton, "abruptly steered" his ATV into the deputy and struck him.

Hamilton lost control of the ATV after hitting the officer and was ejected from the vehicle. Both Hamilton and the deputy were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

"It's heart wrenching," Sheriff Jerry Turlich said at a news conference Tuesday. "I talked to his wife... To see my officer in that bed, critical but stable, is troublesome."

Once he's released, Hamilton will face several charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

The second ATV rider evaded officers and is still on the run.