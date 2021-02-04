66°
Teen reportedly shot on N Ardenwood Drive

Thursday, February 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating a shooting that apparently left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. 

The gunfire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on N Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue. BRPD said it was investigating a shooting "possibly involving a teenage victim."

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

