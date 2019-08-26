75°
Teen registers people to vote while in chicken sandwich line

3 hours 46 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 August 26, 2019 4:22 PM August 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina teen has helped more than a dozen people who lined up to buy a chicken sandwich get the chance to line up at the polls.
  
News outlets report 17-year-old David Ledbetter says he registered 16 people to vote at a Popeye's restaurant in Charlotte on Saturday.
  
Many people have flocked to Popeye's nationwide to try the new menu item. A tweet announcing the sandwich's release sparked a Twitter war with Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. Consumers have been comparing chicken sandwiches sold at the fast-food restaurants.
  
Ledbetter isn't old enough to vote himself, but says he noticed a lack of young people involved in politics. He says he was happy to find the majority of chicken sandwich lovers waiting in the drive-thru were already registered.
