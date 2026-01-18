42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen Reach Adventure Camp Gala held for teens recovering from abuse, neglect

3 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 9:28 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Teen Reach Adventure Camp Gala for teenagers facing hardship was held in Central on Saturday.

The non-profit, also known as TRAC, works to provide a sense of community for teenagers, providing several exercises including outdoor activities and team challenges.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days