Teen now charged as an adult in ambush killing at Baton Rouge IHOP; 4 others indicted in May shooting

BATON ROUGE - A teenager accused of being one of the triggermen in a deadly shooting at an IHOP is now being charged as an adult in the killing.

Najee Skipper, 18, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder this past week. Skipper and four others were arrested after two IHOP employees were shot while taking a break outside the Siegen Lane restaurant.

Arrest records said the attackers scoped out the business and then waited for about half-an-hour for the victim, Courtney Whitfield, to step outside. Whitfield died at the scene, and a second victim was taken to a hospital.

Skipper, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was initially arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, simple arson, obstruction of justice, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Four others arrested in the shooting—Travel Jarrell, Shermane Molden, Melvin Brooks, and Tyrese Keller—were also indicted on Thursday.

