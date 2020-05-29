83°
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash, Thursday afternoon

Friday, May 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CUT OFF - State Police report that an eighteen-year-old was killed in a crash on LA 308, Thursday afternoon. 

Police say Kobi Simoneaux of Cut Off was headed south on LA 308 in a 2007 Ford F-150 when he ran off of the roadway for unknown reasons and his truck hit two trees. 

Simoneaux was wearing a seat belt but suffered fatal injuries.

Police say impairment is unknown as a factor and a standard toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. 

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

