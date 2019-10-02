Teen killed in shooting outside Baton Rouge food mart

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Prescott Road near W Brookstown Drive. Police say one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Jarico Selmon.

No further details have been released at this time.