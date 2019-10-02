88°
Teen killed in shooting outside Baton Rouge food mart

1 hour 40 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 October 02, 2019 6:21 PM October 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Prescott Road near W Brookstown Drive. Police say one person was confirmed dead at the scene. 

The coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Jarico Selmon.

No further details have been released at this time.

