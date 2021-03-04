Teen killed in oil well explosion may have caused it, officials say

Photo: KATC.com

LONGVILLE - A teenager killed when an oil well ignited over the weekend may have had something to do with the explosion, according to authorities.

The body of 14-year-old Zalee Day was found near one of two tank batteries filled with crude oil after an explosion at the site Sunday. Officials said one of the tanks was launched hundreds of yards.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Day next to the tanks right before the oil well erupted. The state marshal's office said Thursday that Day's "interaction with the tanks" may have played a role in the explosion.

State Fire Marshal deputies, Beauregard Parish sheriff's deputies and Louisiana State Police Emergency Services worked together on the investigation.

Officials are still looking into what happened in the moments leading up to the teen's death.