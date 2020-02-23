Teen killed in O'Neal Lane shooting has been identified

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting that left one dead and one injured Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. authorities responded to a shooting that happened inside an apartment complex located on 3340 block of O'Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry.

Sources say, that one of the two males was pronounced dead on scene when officials arrived.

Terry Delaney, 17, died from his gun shot wounds. Delaney was a football player for Tara High School, he recently signed with Southeastern University. He was set to graduate May 2020. People who knew Delaney are flooding his Instagram page comments about his death.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

This is the third shooting that has occurred in Baton Rouge on Sunday.