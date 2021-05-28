85°
Teen killed in Livingston Parish crash Thursday night
KILLIAN - An 18-year-old died after his truck went off road and flipped along a highway in Livingston Parish Thursday night.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on LA 22 near Killian. Police said Michael McKinney of Springfield was driving westbound when his truck left the highway and overturned.
Investigators said McKinney was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the truck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash.
