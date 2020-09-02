92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen killed in Ascension Parish crash overnight

8 hours 13 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020 Sep 2, 2020 September 02, 2020 8:49 AM September 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A Tuesday night crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old resident of St. Amant, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say shortly before 11:00 p.m., Mason Pusey was headed westbound on I-10 near LA Hwy 641 when his vehicle swerved off-road and hit a tree.

The impact left Pusey, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, with serious injuries and he was rushed to an area hospital. Sadly, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police say that as per routine, a toxicology sample was obtained from Pusey for analysis and the tragic crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days