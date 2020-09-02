Teen killed in Ascension Parish crash overnight

ASCENSION PARISH - A Tuesday night crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old resident of St. Amant, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say shortly before 11:00 p.m., Mason Pusey was headed westbound on I-10 near LA Hwy 641 when his vehicle swerved off-road and hit a tree.

The impact left Pusey, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, with serious injuries and he was rushed to an area hospital. Sadly, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police say that as per routine, a toxicology sample was obtained from Pusey for analysis and the tragic crash remains under investigation.