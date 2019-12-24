Authorities identify teen killed during Christmas Eve double shooting

BATON ROUGE - A fatal shooting off Millerville Road has taken the life of 17-year-old, Gervonte Taplin, and left his younger brother injured.

The incident occurred in a home on Turret Drive, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) have confirmed that Taplin and his ten-year-old brother were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Taplin was hit by gunfire multiple times and passed away as a result of his injuries.

The teen's younger brother was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large and deputies say additional details related to the incident will be provided as they proceed with their investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.