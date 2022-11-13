Teen killed after rear-ending 18-wheeler in Slidell, State Police says

SLIDELL - A teen was killed when he rear-ended an 18-wheeler on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish late Friday night.

State Police said the crash happened on I-12 near LA 434 in Slidell shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. It claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis.

Troopers said Tullis was driving his pickup truck on I-12 East when he slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler driving in front of him.

Tullis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was also properly restrained and was not hurt, according to police.

The driver of the 18-wheeler took a breath test at the crash scene, and investigators determined he wasn't intoxicated. A toxicology sample was also taken from Tullis as part of an ongoing investigation.