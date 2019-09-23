Teen jailed, father sought in shooting death of Independence man

HAMMOND - The body of an Independence man was found Monday afternoon in St. Helena Parish two days after he'd been reported missing. A teen behind bars tells authorities he was alongside his father—who's still at large—when the missing man was fatally shot.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Cedric Baldwin was last seen on Sept. 17 with 41-year-old Michael R. Moore, also a resident of Independence.

Baldwin's vehicle had been found in a wooded area off La. Hwy. 442 in Livingston Parish.

Investigators developed Moore's son, 19-year-old Jermichael Grayer, as a potential suspect in Baldwin's disappearance. They questioned Grayer at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, where he was already in custody on an unrelated weapons charge.

Investigators said Grayer told them he was with his father when his father killed Baldwin, and he accompanied his father to St. Helena Parish to dispose of Baldwin's body and then to Livingston Parish to dump and burn Baldwin's vehicle.

Baldwin's body was found about 3 p.m. Monday in St. Helena.

Grayer is now facing charges of obstruction of justice and principal to second-degree murder. He remains in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Moore on a second-degree murder charge. Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts can call detectives at (985) 345-6150.