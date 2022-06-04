Teen injured after being shot by Terrebonne Sheriff Deputy

88°
Saturday, June 04 2022
HOUMA - State Police are looking into a shooting involving a Sheriff Deputy and an 18-year-old suspect shortly before midnight on Friday.

According to the investigation, deputies responded to a complaint of drug activity at a residence on Grace Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Joshua Babin approached the door with a gun in his hand. The responding Deputy ordered him to drop it but instead he raised the weapon at the deputy.

The Deputy responded with gunfire, striking Babin. Babin was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Deputy was not harmed in the altercation.

The investigation remains on going.

