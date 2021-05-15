74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen hurt, another person killed in drive-by shooting at Siegen shopping center overnight

2 hours 37 seconds ago Saturday, May 15 2021 May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021 8:05 AM May 15, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A midnight double shooting on a street of a shopping center complex killed an 18-year-old and injured another teen, 17.

The shooting happened at 12:30 Saturday morning on Andrea Drive, police said.  Andrea Drive is a through-street in Siegen Marketplace.  

Police said the 17 and 18-year-old males were in a pickup truck when someone from a passing vehicle fired gunshots into the vehicle.  Both were shot.  A third person in the vehicle, the driver, was not injured and drove the two shooting victims to a hospital.

Police said the 18-year-old died and was identified as Cailin Williams. 

The 17-year-old was hospitalized Saturday. 

Police asked for anyone with information to call tips to the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

