Teen hurt, another person killed in drive-by shooting at Siegen shopping center overnight
BATON ROUGE - A midnight double shooting on a street of a shopping center complex killed an 18-year-old and injured another teen, 17.
The shooting happened at 12:30 Saturday morning on Andrea Drive, police said. Andrea Drive is a through-street in Siegen Marketplace.
Police said the 17 and 18-year-old males were in a pickup truck when someone from a passing vehicle fired gunshots into the vehicle. Both were shot. A third person in the vehicle, the driver, was not injured and drove the two shooting victims to a hospital.
Police said the 18-year-old died and was identified as Cailin Williams.
The 17-year-old was hospitalized Saturday.
Police asked for anyone with information to call tips to the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
